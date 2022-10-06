Dos oficiales del Departamento de Policía de San Luis (SLPD) sirven como entrenadores para los nuevos reclutados de la academia policial del Colegio Arizona Western, durante una reciente sesión de la misma. En una de las fotos del oficial Zach Probert dirige sus comentarios a los integrantes de la nueva clase, mientras que la sargento de SLPD Yadira Bobadilla da ánimo a uno de los reclutados que batalla para hacer ejercicios físicos.

