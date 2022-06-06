Trabajadores de la empresa Westmoor Electric recientemente instalaraon cuatro postes eléctricas de estatura de 70 pies en el parque comunitaria que desarolla la ciudad de San Luis en la esquina de la Avenida 20 y la Calle County 24. Los postes, junto con dos más de estatura de 80 pies, darán luz para dos campos de futbol que formarán parte el parque. Entre los trabajadores que participaron para realizar la obrar fueron Pablo Covarrubias, Martin Durame, Alfonso Lava y el gerente del proyecto Jaime Cadena.

