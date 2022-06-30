Decenas de personas a favor de contar con la opción de aborto organizaron una manifestacion el miércoles en el centro de Yuma para protestar el reciente fallo de la Corte Suprema de los Estados Unidos que la constitución estadounidense no da protección al aborto. Las manifestantes, quienes portaron pancartas que expresaron su oposición a la decisión de la corte, marcharon de la Biblioteca Heritage hasta el ayuntamiento de Yuma.

