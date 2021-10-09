SAN LUIS, Ariz. – Health workers in Yuma County are doing what they can to protect the people who harvest the food we eat.
The Comite de Bien Estar and Campesinos Sin Fronteras, both social services organizations in the south county, are hosting an immunization clinic on Thursday to provide COVID-19 and flu shots to farm workers.
The goal is to vaccinate more than 300 of the workers between during the three-hour clinic before they head off to the fields.
The Yuma County Public Services District is providing Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations for the event slated from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. at 706 N. Main St. in San Luis.
Those workers receiving their first doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines will be scheduled at that time for follow-up vaccinations.
Flu shots also will be offered.
The clinic will take place as the agricultural season gets under way in the Yuma area.
“Many farm workers can be seen working already and more will arrive in the coming days,” said Liliana Arroyo, spokeswoman for Comite de Bien Estar. “This clinic will be before dawn so that they can get vaccinated before they get on the buses that take them to the fields.”
Blood pressure and glucose tests will also be offered to the workers.
Those seeking more information about the clinic can call the Comite de Bien Estar at 928-627-8559.