Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 69F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.