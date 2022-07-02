Reclutados policiacos aprenden aplicar medidas para salvar la vida, como parte de la capacitación que se les da a través de la Academia Policiaca del Colegio Arizona Western. Entre las técnicas que practican son la aplicación de un tourniquete, medidas para prevenir ahogo, y el uso de NARCAN para reanimar a un consumidor de narcóticos que sufre sobredosis. Luego de concluir un período de entrenamiento de 21 semanas y graduarse de la academia, los reclutados se unirán a agencias policiacas del área de Yuma y la región.
Quienes salvan vidas
- FOTOS POR RANDY HOEFT, YUMA SUN
