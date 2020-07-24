Right Now
89°
Sunny
- Humidity: 52%
- Cloud Coverage:%
- Wind: 11 mph
- UV Index: 11 Extreme
- Sunrise: 05:47:32 AM
- Sunset: 07:42:07 PM
Today
Sunny. High around 105F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 107F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Latest News
- Winning Powerball ticket purchased in Yuma; $50,000 prize awaits lucky holder
- Manual gives Crane families guidance on what to expect this fall
- Mandate on schools opening removed
- Today is the last day to request early ballot
- Drive-thru blitz to take place on Saturday
- Yuma Sector agents assist Mexican government to save life on man lost in desert
- Agents find meth, arrest two in desert
- Invita CSF a pláticas de Fortaleciendo Familias
Most Popular
Articles
- Proponen línea SENTRI para salir a México
- Newest Starbucks officially opens at ‘coffee corner’, New dinner spot opens, other upcoming projects approved
- Former teacher gets 2-year prison term in luring case
- YRMC to receive $4.3M: Federal COVID-19 relief funds to help offset costs of PPE, medications and labor
- Aprueba ADOH millonarios incentivos a proyecto de vivienda en San Luis
- Somerton works to lower COVID-19 rate
- Yuma practitioner named NIH assistant director
- Dist. One, YUHSD still offering hybrid learning options this fall
- Extienden cierre de garitas para visitantes a Estados Unidos
- Shooting victim is in critical condition
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.