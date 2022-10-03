José Antonio Larios Ponce, el consul de México en Yuma, recientemente visitó la Prisión Histárica de Yuma para encabezar una ceremonia para rendir homenaje a Ricardo Flores Magón, revolucionario mexicano que se encarcelá en la mencionada prisión durante los primeros años del siglo veinte. Flores Magón, director del periódico Regeneración, fue encarcelado por violar las leyes de neutralidad por haber promovido la revolución contra los dictadores Porfirio Díaz y Victoriano Huerta. Hoy en día Flores Magón se le considera una figura heroica, y la ceremonia encabezada por el consul se realizó en marco del Mes de Herencia Hispana.

