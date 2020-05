Alejandra Porchas (left) gets emotional as Yuma Regional Medical Center personnel, lining the hallway inside the main entrance to YRMC, give their father, Alfonso Porchas Silva (seated), who also becomes emotional, and is a COVID-19 survivor, a special "CODE YUMA STRONG" sendoff Friday afternoon. To the right is Alejandra's mother and Alfonso's wife, Candie Porchas.