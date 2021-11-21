SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Son. – Now that the United States has lifted its restriction on non-essential visits by Mexicans, the mayor of San Luis Rio Colorado wants Mexican customs to resume fulltime hours of operation at the border crossing into the city.
Santos Gonzalez Yescas says he has made repeated calls to the federal agency to allow motorists and pedestrians to cross through the port of entry at anytime of day.
Customs shortened the hours from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. beginning in April 2020 as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19.
At the same time, the United States closed ports of entry all along the border to Mexicans for all but essential reasons, such as to work, to seek medical care or to attend an educational institution. Earlier this month, the United States lifted that restriction for anyone who could show they were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or that they had tested negative for the virus.
Speaking on a radio program days after the reopening of the U.S. side, Gonzalez Yescas said he had made repeated appeals to both Mexico City and to the administrator of the Mexican
port of entry to resume full hours, but that the administrator told him the crossing lacks the personnel to do so.
“We are insisting that if (the border) is open to go to the United States, that it be opened to come to Mexico. There are people who are sending me messages telling me they have to sleep overnight over there because they can’t return.
Officials at the port of entry in San Luis Rio Colorado could not be reached for comment.