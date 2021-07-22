SAN LUIS, Ariz. – With the help of businesses, donors and volunteers, Gary Snyder on Saturday will hand out school supplies to children and teens getting ready to return to the classroom.
This marks the second year the San Luis resident has hosted Snyder’s Educational Drive for families of elementary, junior high and high school kids from San Luis and the surrounding area.
Organizers say they will hand out 2,000 packets of school supplies between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. to students arriving by car with their parents at Snyder’s residence in the Los Alamos subvision in San Luis, 2416 E. Aguirre St.
Packets for students contain a variety of items suitable for the grade levels the kids are entering, including manila and color folders, paper, crayons, covers for laptops and other computers and water bottles.
Snyder said teaching supplies will also passed out to teachers who come to the drive-through event. They only need present identification showing they are educators.
People can begin lining up in their vehicles at 6 a.m. Saturday.
“Classes are about to begin and there are families that can’t go to Yuma to take advantage of school supply events that are there,” Snyder said. “Besides in the south county, there are a lot families who need this kind of support because of their economic situations.”
In the first year of the event in 2020, 1,278 packets of school supplies were handed out to school kids.
The school supplies were purchased for the event from contributions from Snyder and various businesses and organizations, among them Riedel Construction, Pizzas and Beer, La Bodega Kitchen and Bar Restaurant, Dole, Harvest Preparatory Academy, Quail Construction, as well as attorneys and judges in the area.
Business and individuals interested in making contributions or passing out the supplies as volunteers can visit Snyder’s Facebook or call him, 928-257-7290, for more information.