Miembros de la clase de 2021, de la Preparatoria de San Luis celebraron la graduación de la escuela el viernes en ceremonia realizada al plantel. Entre los graduados fue el valedictoriano de la clase, Spandan Gandhi, quien se ve en una de las fotos dando su discurso. En otra foto se ve el director de la preparatoria, Lucky Arvizo, quien da puño de felicidades a estudiantes. Antes de la ceremonia, los miembros de la clase reunieron en el gimnasio, después formaron una cola que se destinó al campo atlético para la ceremonia. Estudiantes de otras preparatorias del Condado de Yuma también celebraron sus graduaciones el viernes.

