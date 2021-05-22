Miembros de la clase de 2021, de la Preparatoria de San Luis celebraron la graduación de la escuela el viernes en ceremonia realizada al plantel. Entre los graduados fue el valedictoriano de la clase, Spandan Gandhi, quien se ve en una de las fotos dando su discurso. En otra foto se ve el director de la preparatoria, Lucky Arvizo, quien da puño de felicidades a estudiantes. Antes de la ceremonia, los miembros de la clase reunieron en el gimnasio, después formaron una cola que se destinó al campo atlético para la ceremonia. Estudiantes de otras preparatorias del Condado de Yuma también celebraron sus graduaciones el viernes.
Se graduan estudiantes sanluisinos
- FOTOS POR CESAR NEYOY, BAJO EL SOL
-
- Updated
- Comments
Right Now
67°
Sunny
- Humidity: 22%
- Cloud Coverage:0%
- Wind: 14 mph
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:35:16 AM
- Sunset: 07:35:23 PM
Today
Abundant sunshine. High 82F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
A clear sky. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny. High 89F. Winds light and variable.
Latest News
- Ducey's flat tax plan draws scrutiny
- Centennial Middle School recognized for encouraging healthy relationships with technology, social media
- Chairman rescinds mask, other mitigation policies in county buildings
- SLPD Honor Guard declines grad ceremony over flag
- Firefighters put out fire at Foot\hills home
- Charging stations available to electric vehicle motorists at AWC
- County tells Ariz. Senate to keep files; lawsuit likely
- State health chief: Misinformation spread by lawmakers hurting vaccine effort
Most Popular
Articles
- Comings & Goings: Boston’s Pizza brings family restaurant and sports bar to Yuma
- Lights in sky near Pilot Knob were not airplanes
- Yuma County's Most Wanted
- AZ ROC revokes license of Yuma-based pool builder
- Cactus fountain to replace iconic downtown landmark
- In Custody
- Destaca Iann Topete entre los mejores en futbol con Yavapai
- Aprueban incentivos de hasta 5 mil dls. a maestros y empleados del GESD
- Quechan Community Center receives TLC ahead of summer parks and rec programs
- Yuma Sector Border Patrol seeing apprehension figures similar to 2019 border crisis
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
FEATURED BUSINESSES
Local Yuma area
Currently Open
QRN Foothills Physical Therapy
Find a local business
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.