Imágenes de la participación de boxeadores de San Luis, Ariz. en la reciente función profesional Guerra de Titanes, en San Luis R.C., resultando en victorias por nocaut a los debutantes hermanos Fidel y Ariel Sámano, y para Jose García. Además, en la pelea estelar, Anthony Clark se impuso para anotarse su victoria número 12, sumando cuatro aciertos para los representantes del club San Luis Boxing.

