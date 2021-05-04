Imágenes de la participación de boxeadores de San Luis, Ariz. en la reciente función profesional Guerra de Titanes, en San Luis R.C., resultando en victorias por nocaut a los debutantes hermanos Fidel y Ariel Sámano, y para Jose García. Además, en la pelea estelar, Anthony Clark se impuso para anotarse su victoria número 12, sumando cuatro aciertos para los representantes del club San Luis Boxing.
Se impulsan boxeadore sansluisinos
- FOTOS Y TEXTOS POR CESAR NEYOY, BAJO EL SOL
