SAN LUIS, Ariz. – With a solid pace, the Sidewinders of San Luis High School advanced to the semifinals of the state soccer tournament, beating Westwood High’s Warriors by a wide margin.
Playing at home, the San Luis team easily decided their match against the visitors from Mesa, beating them Saturday by 9-1, in the first round of the state tournament.
“The team looked good, it started a bit weak in the first minutes. They hadn't played for almost two weeks and started with a little bit of hesitation, but then they got the idea of the game,” said Jesús Rojas, coach of the Sidewinders.
“We are working step by step. The next one is on Tuesday when we play against Hamilton. It is a difficult rival, we played against them in December in a tournament and due to the circumstances of the match they beat us,” he said.
"This coming game will be like a rematch. We want to show that the game they beat us was nothing more than a accident, nothing more, we are ready for that," added Rojas.
The Sidewinders qualified to state playoffs in third place with a record of 11-0. Their rival in the first round, the Warriors, came to Saturday's match in 15th place, with a record of 7 wins, 4 draws and 1 loss.
David Murillo was the game's top scorer, with three goals, proving his quality as a striker with the Sidewinders, in what was, he admitted, his best game of the season.
“When I got up today I said that I was going to give everything at this match, that we were going to win. Our goal is to win the championship,” said Murillo, who had the luxury of scoring from different angles, with his best goal from outside the box, with a shot that took the Westwood goalkeeper by surprise, thanks to Murrillo’s perfect execution with the ball.
“I don't even know how that happened, I just felt that I hit the ball pretty good, as I did in the last game against Cibola, it was a similar goal,” he added.
Murillo scored two goals in the first half of the game, with goals coming from Eduardo Noriega, Roberto Uribe, José Curiel and Luis Mario Medina. The Warriors scored their only goal at that first half.
The Sidewinders completely dominated in the second half, scoring another three goals by Roberto Uribe, David Murillo, again, and Ezequiel Aguilar.
In the semifinals, the Sidewinders will host the Hamilton Huskies, from Chandler, number 6 in the state ranking, with a record of 9-2-1.
The game will be on Tuesday at 6 p.m., and the winner will advance to the final of the state championship.