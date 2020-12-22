En un destino para visitas en esta temporada de Navidad y Año Nuevo se convirtió la explanada municipal y el parque Benito Juárez en San Luis R.C. por las luces que lo adornan. Familias completas pueden verse recorriendo la plaza ubicada en el primer cuadro de la ciudad, aprovechando para capturar la experiencia en fotos.

