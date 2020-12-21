Por cuarto año consecutivo, la campaña Angeles de Esperanza llevó regalos, comida, juguetes, calzado y otros beneficios a familias de pepenadores del basurero municipal de San Luis R.C., gracias a la Coalición Vida y Legado de César Chávez, y a la colaboración de agencias, negocios y particulares de ambos lados de la frontera, en el marco de la Navidad. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you