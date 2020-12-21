Por cuarto año consecutivo, la campaña Angeles de Esperanza llevó regalos, comida, juguetes, calzado y otros beneficios a familias de pepenadores del basurero municipal de San Luis R.C., gracias a la Coalición Vida y Legado de César Chávez, y a la colaboración de agencias, negocios y particulares de ambos lados de la frontera, en el marco de la Navidad.
Una navidad con Angeles de Esperanza
Right Now
61°
Sunny
- Humidity: 22%
- Cloud Coverage:0%
- Wind: 9 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:36:54 AM
- Sunset: 05:36:40 PM
Today
Abundant sunshine. High 77F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High near 75F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- ER doctor returns to work at YRMC, says he couldn't abandon his community when it needs him most
- Yuma County's Most Wanted
- Lawmaker seeks to strip Ducey of emergency powers
- Three winning Powerball tickets sold, including one in Yuma
- COVID hospitalization rates surge in Arizona
- Warden of COVID-ridden state prison in Yuma dies
- Foothills Parade of Lights takes place three nights beginning Friday
- Moving fairgrounds remains top priority
- Supervisors to mull Foothills parks and grocery store requests
- Cibola's Hoffmeyer Air Force bound
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.