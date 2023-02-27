As a public service, the Yuma Sun is publishing the names and photographs of the following people sought by the Yuma County Adult Probation Department or the U.S. Marshals Service as probation absconders. If you have information that would lead to the arrest of any of them, call surveillance officer Xochitl Benavides at (928) 373-1690. If you know any of their immediate locations, call local law enforcement agencies or dial 911. Do not to detain them yourself.
• Frank Andrew Owen, male, 61. Height 5 feet 9 inches, weight 185 pounds. Brown hair, blue eyes. Alias: Frank A. Owen, Frank Owen. Tattoo: cross on the upper right arm. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 felony.
• Jeremy Delton Hice, male, 46. Height 5 feet 8 inches, 170 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a Class 6 undesignated felony.
• Maritza Mendez, female, 27. Height 5 feet 2 inches, weight 100 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Gabriela Mendez Arce, Gabriela Arce Mendez, Melissa Mendez, Maritza Sanchez. Tattoo: Heart on the right hip. Her probation violation is for the conviction of Attempted Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, a Class 3 felony.
• Angel Eric Morales, male, 22. Height 5 feet 6 inches, weight 135 pounds. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Ghost, Angel Morales, Angel E. Morales, Angel Moralez. Tattoo: bones on the left hand. His probation violation is for the conviction of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class 6 felony, and Unlawful Flight from Pursuing Law Enforcement Vehicle, a Class 5 felony.