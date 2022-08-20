20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
In my current position i manage the AWC Admission process, Recruitment and Outreach areas. I have the opportunity to work with students in my community that are in K-12 schools and adults who are returning to school. About 75 percent of my job includes making connections with families in the community to provide guidance, information and tools they need to navigate the college admission process.
How long have you been in this profession?
Three years in my current position, but I have worked for AWC for the past 16 years. I have held positions across student and learning services.
What do you love about your job or industry?
I love working with families in my community. As a first generation student and someone who grew up in Yuma and attended school in this community I take pride in providing students and parents valuable information about local Higher Education opportunities in Yuma. Information that I once received from an advisor and mentor at my school.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
I live on memorable moments everyday. The experience of a college education opens the door to a successful future. Hearing the excitement of students and the pride on their parents for finding the resources that will help their student attend college is by far the best part about my job. I have the opportunity to work and attend every commencement ceremony at AWC. Every year there is tears, tears of joy and excitement for every graduate, I have the opportunity to see their excitement as they enter AWC and then at commencement as students transition to their next journey in life.
What is your favorite quote?
“The capacity to learn is a gift; the ability to learn is a skill; the willingness to learn is a choice.” -BRIAN HERBERT
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Never stop learning, once you have reached your career goal always remember to find ways to learn something new.
What is in your future?
I will continue to connect with my community through my work at AWC and grow my outreach every chance i get. I am a life long learner always looking for the opportunity to grow my knowledge in the Higher Education world.
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
Great question, COVID took my mom a few months ago and my dad has been gone for over 20 year I would chose 1997. It was the last year we visited Mexico as a family. I am an only child and those golden years I had my dad my mom as a child are forever treasured in my heart.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
I would describe myself as a lion courageous, strong and the charisma to put a smile on even through adversity.
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
Oprah Winfrey - she believes in the ability to relate and connect with people to inspire and empower their lives.
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
Thank you for the opportunity to be part of the 20 under 40 candidates.