The daughter of the 68-year-old woman who was killed last month in a fatal hit-and-run told a courtroom on Tuesday that her mother was left on the side of the road until a passerby saw her and called 911.
“She had a contagious smile and loved spending time with her family. I don’t think we will ever get over this loss,” She said. “She had a big heart and was always willing to help others.”
Eric Thompson, 44, appeared in Yuma County Superior Court on Tuesday for a condition of release hearing. He has been charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death and one count of tampering with evidence, both of which are felonies.
He remains in custody at the Yuma County jail on a $100,000 bond.
During the hearing, attorney Theodore Abrams, of the Yuma County Public Defender’s Office, who represents Thompson, asked that either his client’s bond be reduced, or he be released to the supervision of Pretrial services.
Abrams said his client resides in Yuma, has a job in Imperial County, and has had no legal problems since 2006.
“He would be willing to accept any conditions the court places on him,” Abrams said.
The state, however, responded that it was opposed to any reduction in Thompson’s bond, saying it took an extensive police investigation to identify him as a suspect and that he hid his vehicle after the crime was committed.
The prosecutor further noted that the state was concerned Thompson would flee if released, given he had already left the scene of a fatal accident,
After hearing from both counsel, Superior Court Brandon Kinsey, who is presiding over the case, denied Abram’s request saying he was not confident Thompson would show up at any of his next court hearings, given the nature of the charges against him.
Afterwards, Judge Kinsey advised Thompson that if he were to make bail he was required to be present at off of his future court proceedings, and if was not, a warrant would be issued for his arrest.
Thompson’s next court hearing has been set for Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.
According to Yuma police, on July 29 at approximately 3:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of South Avenue 6E, in reference to a “man down” call.
The initial investigation revealed a 68-year-old female, who was found on the side of the road, had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
The victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
Officers found the vehicle that was involved the following month on Aug. 5, thanks to tips from the community which YPD received through both the 78-Crime line and direct calls made to the department.
