20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
My job is to help my clients safely and strategically reach their financial goals. Those strategies require investment advice, building a strong team of tax and estate professionals around them, and always focusing on my client's priorities. In short, I offer human-centered complete wealth management.
How long have you been in this profession?
3.5 years
What do you love about your job or industry?
I love the client interactions.
I love the excitement of meeting with a young investor and building a plan to realize their dream of retiring early as a millionaire. I love when we have a client's estate plan put in place, and their surviving children thank me for looking out for their parents. I love when a client pays off their house, or a child's college tuition. I love those moments when I know I've done my job well and that I've made a difference in my clients' lives.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
A close client of mine lost her husband. There was some trouble getting some of her inheritance from an outside party. We worked SO HARD to get her the money her husband had carefully set aside for her. At point I even had the federal government helping me on her case. We prevailed in the end and now, every time we meet and talk about her future, we're just grateful to each other. She believed in me, and I worked tirelessly for her, and now she's blessing the lives of people around her and honoring her husband's memory. And she's my number one referral source. I'll never forget the summer I gained a lifelong client and friend.
What is your favorite quote?
If I die today, what dreams die with me? - Les Brown
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Don't be afraid to take a chance. As long as you are focused on service and being a blessing to the people you serve, you can't fail.
What is in your future?
My wife and I just had our first baby boy, and I am enrolled in a course to earn my CFP designation. So the next year holds a lot of flash cards and diaper changes.
Longer term, we are working on building our own farm here in the Yuma area so we can give back to the agricultural community, particularly the youth.
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
I want to say I'd go back and witness some amazing historical event, but I'd probably just go back to when Glenn Frey was alive and watch the Eagles in concert.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
I'd be a desert tortoise. They're a little shy, but actually have pretty fun personalities and are surprisingly good companions. They're not fast or flashy, but when they see something they want, they go after it, perhaps at their own pace, but with determination. And they can snack all day. Who doesn't want to do that?
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
Does George Washington count? The guy was fearless, gave himself for his people, stayed true to his convictions, learned from his mistakes, and won the respect of everyone who knew him. Sounds like a pretty good hang.
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
It's just an honor to even be considered for this. I know this community is filled with talented, hard-working, good people. To be nominated to be in their company is an achievement in itself. Thank you so much.