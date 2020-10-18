1st Bank Yuma became a Diamond Level partner of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce by recently adding this donation to their annual investment. Jeff Byrd (center), assistant vice president/community relations officer for 1st Bank Yuma and chairman of the chamber’s Board of Directors, presents a check for $4,000 to John Courtis (left), the retired chamber’s executive director, and to Kimberly Kahl, the chamber’s new executive director. The funds will be directed specifically for select small business members of the chamber who need assistance to maintain their dues and membership in the chamber due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
