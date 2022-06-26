Yvonne Peach, owner of the Historic Coronado Motor Hotel and Yuma Landing Bar and Grill, is no stranger to accolades. Earlier this year, the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce named her the 2021 Small Business Person of the Year.
The Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma honored Peach as the 2021 Philanthropist of the Year at the annual Heart of Yuma Awards.
The Small Business Development Center Arizona Network chose the Coronado as the winner of the 2020 Success Award. The hotel, located at 233 S. 4th Ave., was built in 1938 with the beams from the old Southern Pacific Railroad Hotel. It originally had a cottage and 14 guest rooms and has expanded several times through the years, with more rooms, a swimming pool and a restaurant built where the first airplane landed in Arizona on Oct. 25, 1911.
In the 1960s, the Coronado became a charter member of the new brand called Best Western Group. The hotel houses the Casa de Coronado Museum inside the cottage, the original hotel lobby, with displays of memorabilia and old photographs of old Yuma.
The Yuma Sun sat down with Peach to learn more about her and her businesses and to see what advice she can offer other entrepreneurs trying to launch a business.
Where were you born and how did you end up in Yuma?
I was born back East in St. Louis, Missouri, and I’ve been in Yuma 40-plus years already. I came out here originally for my son’s health. When I first came, I just ran mobile home trailer parks. And in time, I came to the hotel here and ended up learning how to run a hotel and I took all the classes I possibly could. And I became a certified hotel administrator.
How did you end up running the place as a manager?
Originally, I was an employee here. And so I learned from the ground up. I’ve done rooms, even as a manager. I’ve made beds and toilets, whatever we have to do. But I love my customers. I love this business.
Why do you love this business?
Because of my customers. I love to deal with the public. I love tourism and the people traveling. I enjoy people from Europe. And we get a lot of international visitors here. I don’t know if everybody else does or not, but we get a tremendous amount of international business. And we had probably 12 rooms yesterday alone (booked by guests) from Europe.
From which places in Europe and other unusual places do guests come from?
Most of the time we get them from Germany, Italy. I think we had some from Australia yesterday. Austria, Germany and France, yeah, we get a lot from France. We have Czechoslovakian groups that come here.
Our menu for our hotel guests is in nine languages. When people sit down and flip it over, as a matter of fact, we had a couple yesterday from Germany, and she said, ‘We were so surprised.’ But we have it translated in nine languages.
How do they find Yuma?
That’s all my husband and I used to do, promote Yuma. We used to travel Europe all the time, promoting Yuma. But we were part of the Best Western International, which did international business first. My husband was part of it when that started.
How do you promote tourism?
We go to travel shows and conventions. When we would go to Europe, we would take a suitcase full of brochures and things to promote over there. And maybe even do mailers and then mail them when we got to Europe. We used to take Lutes Casino menus with us to Europe because a lot of Europeans love to come to the United States and they love the sun.
Why do they come to Yuma? What is it about Yuma that they want to see?
They love the weather here. They like the idea that it’s always sunny here. They’ll lay at the pool and sometimes they’ll get a sunburn and then they’re looking for the aloe vera plant. They go to Los Angeles, San Diego, Yuma. Normally from here they’ll go to Tucson, Phoenix and then Las Vegas, and then they’re back out of here. They fly back out. It’s normally like a circle tour.
My husband (John) passed away three years ago, and I’ve continued to do it. I went to the trade show in San Diego in January of 2020, and, of course, COVID hit just a couple of weeks later. But we still got business during COVID. People came from San Diego over here.
This time I promoted in Los Angeles. I was at the convention center in LA. It was called the Travel and Adventure Show. All I do is promote Yuma because nobody really comes here to stay in a hotel. They want something to do.
What do people do when they’re here?
Oh, my God. It’s endless. There’s the West Wetlands and you have the East Wetlands. You have the Yuma Territorial Prison, which is the No. 1 thing to see in Arizona. And, of course, you have the Yuma Crossing and the Colorado River. People love to raft down the Colorado River with the inner tubes. We have so many museums, we have the art center. There’s a lot to do.
When I was in LA, a lot of people said, “Oh, we stopped for gas and that’s all we do.” I said hey, “You gotta come in. Bring your family.”
We’re the oldest small town in the state of Arizona. So Johnny’s dad had the concept of building the rooms side by side. He had an auto court here in town with little houses. It was called Peach Auto Court, up where Wow Electronics is now. And so then he built this originally with 14 rooms, it was just seven on each side. And then the cottage when it was first built. Of course, now it’s 126.
How do you feel about getting the Small Business Person of the Year award?
I’m excited about getting it. I just do what I do because I care for Yuma. I don’t do it for awards or for praise. There’s so many things we’ve done in the past that I never tell. I went to the trade show in 2020. I didn’t tell anybody. This time I had to tell somebody I was going because I’m on the board with the Chamber of Commerce. I didn’t even know I was getting an award. I don’t do it for praise. I do it because I care about my city. I love Yuma, and I just want to promote Yuma.
What advice can you share with people wanting to start a business?
You have to love what you do. Don’t open a business up just because you think you’re gonna make money on it because that’s kind of not a good idea. If you think you’re going to open up a restaurant, you have to make sure you have enough money to run an entire restaurant for almost a year without getting any money, I mean, it’s like a funnel. We’ve had Yuma Landing for 30 years and it’s a struggle. I have my son now, who is going to take it over for me. He’s gonna help me. It’s very hard to own a business, but if you’re going to do it, you have to put your part in it. It can’t be just to make money. You have to be passionate, very passionate about what you’re doing.
Anything else you would like to say?
I just wished everybody cared about the city and stopped all the negativity. Everybody talks about how Yuma is so hot, and the thing is, we’re very fortunate to have the sun year round here. We have a beautiful city, and I just feel sad when people condemn our city. I feel bad about it because there’s so much good here. I’m very proud of living in Yuma. I love my city.
My husband died three years ago, John’s whole concept was you always have to give back. You can’t get so greedy that all you do is pull, pull, pull …. He did, and I continue the same thing. You have to give back, help out people when you can.
To find out more about the Historic Coronado Motor Hotel, go to coronadomotorhotel.com.