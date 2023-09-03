Paul Brierley, who spent nine years as the director of the Yuma Center for Excellence for Desert Agriculture, recently talked about his new role as the director of the Arizona Department of Agriculture.
Brierley was the keynote speaker at the Yuma County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting and Banquet held Aug. 16.
“I’m no longer a Yuman, but I’ll always be a Yuman in my heart,” he told attendees.
He is proud of what he and the team accomplished at YCEDA. “We worked with industry, we had to understand what were the problems of production agriculture, and bring resources together to make that happen,” Brierley said.
“We had a big impact, I think on water management, disease mitigation, technology, the broadband work that’s going on and even promotion of the industry, some of the videos and different things, trying to make people understand how important Yuma agriculture is and this is not the place to cut water if you’re going to cut water,” he added.
Brierley called his new role “a perfect fit.” He has been around Arizona agriculture for more than 30 years. About half of his new job is running the department of about 300 people and a “bunch” of divisions.
“Every day, I learn something new that we do that I’m responsible for. A lot of discretion is granted to the director, which I wasn’t expecting, but it is largely regulatory, but it’s kind of the good kind of regulation that we need,” he noted.
While people generally chafe against regulation, “some of it is good, we need it. We need it to certify that our products are OK to sell overseas or to sell in another state or just to sell.”
Brierley reviewed some of the things the department does to protect the health and safety of Arizona consumers, advance and support Arizona agriculture and safeguard commerce. The department licenses, inspects and helps with compliance. This covers plants, livestock meat, dairy, vegetables, citrus, fruit, eggs, feed, fertilizers, seed, agriculture and non-agricultural pesticides, packaged consumer goods, retail pricing, and commercial weighing and measuring devices.
The department also guards and protects against plant and animal disease, the spread of the pests and food safety.
“And then, of course, the State Ag Lab and the Metrology Lab, which I had never heard of. And I don’t mean meteorology, but metrology, which is the weights and measures and certifying all those devices,” Brierley quipped.
“You see our stickers at the gas stations. Someone has problems getting a price at Walmart, that’s our problem to get fixed,” he noted.
An advisory council, which includes Yumans John Boelts and Pat Cooley, helps the department make decisions. “That’s one of the ways that we get input from industry as far as what we ought to be doing and what we’re doing well, what we’re not doing well.”
Brierley is also part of the governor’s cabinet. “I’m really excited about that. I’m representing the governor and the other agency directors. I get to help with public policy, advocate for agriculture.”
Water continues to be one of his priorities. “Water is kind of important for agriculture. I learned a lot about water down here, and I appreciate that,” he said.
Brierley, along with Dr. Stephanie Slinski, interim director at YCEDA, and others, serves on the governor’s Water Policy Council. It has two subcommittees, one with a focus on water supply and the other on rural groundwater management. “What we’re charged with is coming up with some tool that would work to make sure that that water supply is sustainable. The threat held over our head is if we don’t come up with something, then an AMA is going to be implemented,” he noted.
Active Management Areas, or AMAs, are areas within the state that are subject to certain statutory and administrative regulations regarding the withdrawal and use of groundwater, according to the Arizona Department of Water Resources.
“To have good representation there I think is critical, and I’m happy to be part of that, Stephanie and I, to carry that torch,” he said.
Brierley pointed out ways he can influence state policy, including making sure that Farm Bureau members are heard. “The policy development that you all do for Farm Bureau is really key as we walk into those meetings to know whether you’ve all thought through this. You’ve got ideas, and we’re able to carry that. Definitely a lot of landmines, but it’s important work, and I’m happy to be there.”
He’s also been able to meet with the national Bureau of Land Management director and the undersecretary of agriculture for natural resources and environment, who oversees the Farm Service Agency and Natural Resource Conservation Service at the federal level.
The Arizona Department of Agriculture runs a few programs, but one that Brierley likes in particular is the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program. “That’s how a lot of research gets done here. It’s a great example of federal-state government cooperating with industry,” he noted.
The federal government gives Arizona $1.5 million every year to administer and distribute. “Some of you I know have sat on the councils, they’re the committees that decide what to award, which research projects to fund, and I love that because it’s local people deciding on what support,” Brierley said.
“If a grant application goes in for fusarium wilt of lettuce to some national committee, they’ve never heard of it, they don’t care. It’s not gonna get funded. But here, they know it’s important, and it gets funded. So I’m really supportive of that program. It helps get a lot of relevant, impactful research done.”
Produce safety is also “near and dear to all of us.” He praised the work that past ag director Mark Killian did following the 2018 outbreak in Yuma. “I know some of what he did to throw his body down and protect the industry here. The Food and Drug Administration was not responsive and not responsive in a good way when they were … We didn’t even have the authority back then to do some of the work that needed to be done with the outbreak.”
A lot has changed since then. Arizona got funding from the FDA to implement the Produce Safety Rule and set up a whole team.
“There’s a lot in place now that, God forbid there be another one, I hope there’s not, but if there is, it’s going to be us responding, and we’re not coming to find the bad guy and put him in jail. We’re coming to find out what happened, how do we correct it. It’s going to be a lot different if that happens again,” Brierley said.
The department will also administer a new program called the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program, which will bring $4.6 million to Arizona for infrastructure connected to processing, manufacturing, storing, transporting, wholesaling and distribution of locally and regionally produced food products.
“This is new money coming into Arizona so watch for announcements on that if you’re into the food systems,” he noted.
Brierley concluded by addressing one of the biggest concerns for Yuma farmers and growers. “I know we all feel Yuma might have a target on its back because of the amount of water that we have rights to and the high priority, but I can tell you from what I’ve seen, Yuma is well respected. People understand that this is highly productive, highly efficient,” he said.
“I’m not seeing people trying to grab water from Yuma. That’s not to say that’s not happening. But by and large, that’s not the narrative. So I do congratulate everybody on getting that message out, and I think it’s working.”
Brierley thanked the community for making him feel welcome during his time in Yuma. “I’m still here in heart, and you’ve got a friend in Phoenix. So please make sure I know what I need to know so I can represent you well,” he added.