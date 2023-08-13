Accurate weather data critical to YPG test mission

Precise knowledge of wind speeds aloft is critical to ensuring the safe conduct of aviation tests, something YPG’s meteorology team accomplishes with an electronic device known as a radiosonde attached to helium balloons to measure atmospheric conditions. Here, Meteorologist Orren Keane prepares a balloon for launch.

 PHOTO BY MARK SCHAUER

Extreme environment testing cannot be accomplished without meteorologists.

The extensive variety of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG)’s test activities means the proving ground’s meteorology team members must collect a wide range of data.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you