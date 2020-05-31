Another business that got caught in the COVID-19 closures was Gracias Madre Clothing Exchange. Owner Nora Morris was close to opening her new shop at 30 W. 3rd St. when the pandemic hit, and she had to postpone its opening.
But now the resale retailer is up and running. Gracias Madre buys and sells name-brand clothing in excellent condition. During the pandemic, Morris will buy or trade clothes by appointment only. Any clothing she doesn’t buy, customers can opt to donate it, and she will donate it to nonprofit thrift shops and charities.
As I first reported in February when she first started renovating the space, Morris grew up hunting for good pieces at thrift shops. “I’ve been thrifting my whole life. When I was little, my mom went to thrift stores and yard sales and I tagged along,” she said.
And that’s why Morris named the store “Gracias Madre,” which means “Thanks Mother,” in honor of her mom, Amelia Bravo.
The store hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For those who are still cautious about shopping in stores, Gracias Madre offers online shopping with curbside pickup. Morris regularly posts photos on Instagram and Facebook; customers interested in items can email their selections to sales@graciasmadreclothing.com. Morris will send an invoice, and customers can pay via PayPal and pick up the items at their convenience.
Morris appreciates the support she’s receiving from the community and wishes to give a “huge thank you” to her husband, Councilman Chris Morris, “for pushing me to do this.”
To reach Gracias Madre, call 928-919-7414.
***
Robert Haworth is launching his new company, The Plumbing Investigators, on Monday. The company offers commercial and residential plumbing services.
As Haworth notes, the company was 30 years in the making. He owned and operated Pay Right Plumbing in Yuma from 1990 to 2017, when he moved to the East Coast. He learned new plumbing techniques in Florida and Alabama and is now back in Yuma.
“It all boils down to our honesty and reliable services we provide to our customers. Leave the investigation of plumbing repairs to the experts,” Haworth states on his Facebook page.
The company offers 24-hour emergency service. For more information, call 928-575-0505.
***
A few things caught my attention in this week’s commercial construction project update for Yuma. I had wondered if businesses planning to open in Yuma would move forward with their projects. And, at least for three restaurants, they are moving forward and have submitted plans for review.
As I first reported in April, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers wants to build a new restaurant in Gomez Plaza, which is located on 16th Street, across from the Yuma Palms Regional Shopping Center. The brand-new 3,200-square-foot restaurant will have both indoor and outdoor seating and a 17-car drive-thru.
Nearby, Broken Yolk Café, which offers breakfast and lunch, has submitted plans for tenant improvements at 1731 E. 16th St., which formerly housed the Native New Yorker.
And Starbucks is planning to open a coffee shop in the Yuma Regional Medical Center. I’m sure both hospital staff and visitors, when allowed to visit once again, will appreciate that.
Take a look at the complete report:
CERTIFICATES OF OCCUPANCY ISSUED: Cat Pro, 1891 S. Rail Ave., for a new warehouse; Greengate Fresh, 3255 S. Avenue 3½ E, for an electrical rom expansion; Probuilt Construction, 2691 S. Lakin Ave., for a new office and warehouse; and YRMC Cancer Center, 2375 S. Ridgeview Drive, for an upgrade of its linear accelerator chillers.
BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED: AT&T for a new mono palm cell tower at 2302 S. Elks Lane.
NEW PLANS SUBMITTED FOR REVIEW: Medline Industries, 3173 E. 40th St., for a scrubber addition; Raising Cane’s, for a new restaurant in Gomez Plaza; Broken Yolk Café, 1731 E. 16th St., for tenant improvements; and Starbucks, 2400 S Avenue A, for tenant improvements.