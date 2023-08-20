The Yuma County Farm Bureau handed out awards in recognition of service to the agriculture community.
During the annual meeting and banquet held Aug. 16, the bureau honored Mark Killian with the Lifetime Service to Agriculture Award and Jeremy Weiss with the Environmental Stewardship Award.
The Agriculture Communicator Award went to three organizations, Yuma Fresh Vegetables Association, Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture and Yuma County Agriculture Water Coalition.
LIFETIME SERVICE
Killian received the Lifetime Service to Arizona Agriculture Award for his longstanding commitment to agriculture.
David Sharp, who presented the award, noted that Killian’s agriculture experience is broad and diverse. The Killian family has owned and operated farms and ranches in California, Kentucky and New Mexico, Colorado and Arizona. Mark Killian was involved in a farm and ranch enterprise overseeing 1,500 acres of farmland in Arizona. He and wife Nancy produced registered angus bulls for Arizona and New Mexico ranches.
The family also operated a thoroughbred racing and cattle farm in Kentucky and today runs a ranch horse operation that provides ranch horses to the broad equine market.
Killian has had a number of careers outside of agriculture, including as a commercial real estate broker specializing in the management and development of commercial real estate and marketing farms, ranches and residential properties.
On top of that, he devoted many years of service to Arizona citizens in various capacities, including serving 14 years in the Arizona House of Representatives, including serving as speaker of the House. He then served as the director of the Arizona Department of Revenue and later on the Arizona Board of Regents. From 2015 to earlier this year, Killian served as the director of the Arizona Department of Agriculture.
Killian currently serves on the board of directors for Huma Inc., an international fertilizer company, and was recently appointed as a senior fellow of the Arizona State University’s Center for Sustainable Food Systems.
During his tenure as director of the Department of Agriculture, Killian initiated and co-hosted the Arizona agribusiness roundtable that brought attendees from across the state to discuss current issues facing agriculture, revitalized trade missions to help promote agriculture companies trade and marketing opportunities, established a farmers market at the Capitol and, based on customer feedback, prioritized the online availability of many licenses and renewal applications.
Additionally, during his time as director, the Food Safety Modernization Act and state legislation were enacted, leading to the implementation of food safety rules in Arizona. His staff helped educate farmers about the food safety rules and worked with them to conduct on-farm readiness reviews.
“As department director, Mark spent a lot of time on the road and traveled throughout the state visiting individual agricultural operations,” Sharp said. “He made it accessible to his farm and ranch customers by sharing his private phone number – and I could tell you, he did and many of us used it – by sharing his private phone numbers and often sharing them at the end of meetings. You can count on him to answer the phone or return your voicemail anytime.”
Sharp added: “Although this is just a highlight of Mark’s contributions to agriculture, it is easy to see that Mark has truly left his mark on Arizona agriculture.”
Killian expressed appreciation to the Yuma agriculture community. “I’m grateful for the folks in Yuma who have worked with the department and have been our partner on many issues.”
He also expressed appreciation for what farmers do. “America’s liberty and freedom depends on its agriculture. There is no more important industry in America than agriculture. Without agriculture, we lose so many things …
“All I can tell you is I am so grateful for agriculture. I look back over the history of my family. Most of the most significant events in my life have occurred because of agriculture. It’s deep in our blood and our DNA. It has strengthened us. It has humbled us. I’ve seen the ups and downs, and I’m grateful for those experiences. There’s just something about dirt that keeps you connected to God, and I’ll always be grateful for that. And I’m so grateful for this award and for the Farm Bureau and your kindness to me. Thank you very much.”
In conclusion, Killian wished “good luck” to Paul Brierley, former director of the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture and now director of the Arizona Department of Agriculture.
“You’re very lucky to have Paul. He’s going to do much better than I did, and I’m grateful that he’s there and grateful that you’ve been part of the Farm Bureau,” Killian said.
AGRICULTURAL COMMUNICATOR
Sonnet Nelson, senior program coordinator for the Yuma Center of Excellence for Desert Agriculture, Mike Pasquinelli, president of the Yuma Fresh Vegetables Association, and Wade Noble, coordinator of Yuma County Agriculture Water Coalition, accepted the Agricultural Communicator Award, for producing the video “Yuma – The Winter Salad Bowl.”
The 7-minute, 19-second video highlights the importance of protecting Yuma’s water and its connection to Yuma’s agriculture, economy and national food security.
A 20-minute version of the video is also available. Both videos can be found on the Yuma Fresh Vegetables Association website.
“The videos are meant to be shared far and wide through various social media platforms to provide consumers around the country and the world with insight into how vital the Yuma growing region is to ensure leafy greens are available to them from November through April,” noted Myrle Marlatt, president of the Yuma Farm Bureau.
ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP
Jeremy Weiss received the Environmental Stewardship Award in recognition of his time and commitment in updating the Arizona Meteorological Network stations to provide localized air quality and weather data to agriculture.
Director Weiss and his team manage the AZMET stations. The purpose of this project was to help better determine sustained winds across the wider area in the Yuma PM10 nonattainment area.
PM refers to particulate matter, an air quality measure set by the Environmental Protection Agency. PM10 refers to inhalable particles with diameters that are generally 10 micrometers and smaller.
Yuma County is currently in the PM10 nonattainment area and works with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality on dust control measures with the goal of coming into compliance.
The motivation for the AZMET project began with the Yuma County Farm Bureau. “Upon review of the existing AZMET stations, it became evident that potentially all PM10 exceedances could be eliminated from the database,” Harold Maxwell explained.
The work done by Weiss and his team will allow ADEQ to file for high wind exceptions with the EPA for most of the PM10 exceedances in the Yuma nonattainment area.
“Yuma County Farm Bureau has been working on PM 10 for over 30 years. We appreciate Jeremy’s time and effort to update and modify the AZMET stations as we believe this is now a real opportunity for Yuma PM10 nonattainment area to be reclassified as attainment and remain that way in the foreseeable future,” Maxwell said.
Weiss, in accepting the award, pointed out that it takes a team effort. “In regards to team efforts, certainly going forward AZMET would very much like to continue to serve the agricultural industry here in Yuma County through efforts like this, and to say also that we are working hard to make sure that the reliability and the data quality are certainly there, where we record these measurements,” Weiss said.
He noted that the network’s online presence is going to be “very much improved in the coming months, such that this information is easily accessed by you and the related information products that come out of AZMET also are easily attainable by anyone who would like to leverage them in their decision making. So thank you very much again. It’s very much a pleasure to come to Yuma for this award.”