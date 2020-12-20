Clearly, food is close to the hearts of Yumans. The majority of business wishes submitted this year were for food establishments, either grocery stores or restaurants.
We asked readers what stores, restaurants or businesses they think are missing in the area. Although not an official, scientific survey, the wishes from readers gives us – and developers and entrepreneurs – an idea of what Yuma residents and visitors want in the community.
Some might eventually become a reality, like Raising Cane’s, which was on the list last year and is now under construction.
By far, Costco Wholesale remains the top wish this year. You could say that Maxine Chalin spoke for many readers: “COSTCO…is my really BIG want for Yuma.”
Robert Reid was clear about his top wish: “Here are my top three choices: 1. Costco 2. Costco 3. Costco.”
Frances Razmus explained why she hopes for a Costco: “The closest Costco is over 75 miles from the Yuma Foothills area, making it impractical to do weekly shopping. Costco carries many food items and household items unavailable at the Yuma Sam’s Club. Costco’s optical department is far better than the optical department at Yuma Sam’s Club.”
Next on the wishlist were Trader Joe’s and WinCo Foods, followed by Aldi grocery store and Sports Authority.
“I think we need a Trader Joe’s store. Yuma is becoming big enough and yuppie enough to support a Trader Joe’s. And while you’re making that happen, how about a Beverages & More (aka Bevmo)?” Fred Brunn asked.
Frances Razmus explained why she wants a WinCo Foods: “This is an employee-owned grocery store chain located throughout the western U.S. There are 8 WinCo stores in the Phoenix area. What’s not to like? The store is open 24 hours/day. They don’t accept credit cards so this helps reduce overhead. Customers are encouraged to use their own bags. They have great produce at reasonable prices. There is a large bulk food area and it’s possible to obtain food items unavailable in Yuma.”
Tom Ramus went right to the top when he wrote: “Dear Santa: I would like a WinCo grocery store somewhere in the Yuma area and a Waffle House in the Foothills. Thank you.”
CJ Griffin wants an Aldi: “When we’re not here for the winter, we are traveling throughout the country and our favorite food shopping destination is Aldi! We see them everywhere but here. Would love to see an Aldi here in Yuma.”
Joe and Claire Burgoyne agreed: “I would like to see an Aldi store in Yuma. They have great prices. We shop them a lot in Minneapolis, Minnesota.”
One reader said: “Another sporting goods store or increasing the size of Big Five. I miss the variety and scope of a store like Sports Authority.”
Max Muffley had a similar request: “Since Sports Authority left the area, there seems to be void in offerings in outdoor athletic offerings like golf, athletic shoes/clothes, etc.”
Eighteen of the 30 different businesses specifically named by readers, in most cases by multiple readers, are connected to either grocery stores or restaurants. The named establishments include Portillo’s Restaurant, Sizzler, Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant, Fired Pie Pizza, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Panera Bread, Beverages & More, Total Wine and Waffle House.
J and B Nemeth wished for a Portillo’s Restaurant: “They are from the Chicagoland area and we miss their Italian beef, Chicago dogs and chocolate cake. There are locations in Tempe and the LA area, but that is just too far!”
Sue Spencer said: “I would love to have a Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant from the Phoenix area come to Yuma as well as the pizza chain Fired Pie. We always stop at those two restaurants when we’re in Phoenix. Yum!”
Some weren’t specific establishments, being names only in generic terms, such as “authentic Greek restaurant” and “steak/seafood restaurant.”
“We miss a good gyro!” one reader wrote. Max Muffley had a suggestion: “Since Logan’s Roadhouse, Hunters and others left, Yuma needs to offer additional steak/seafood restaurants. A Sizzler would be a great addition.”
Surprisingly, only two places were specified for the Foothills area: Trader Joe’s and Waffle House.
“Would be nice to have Trader Joe’s in the Foothills, since we have Sprouts in town,” Shelly Evans said.
Readers long for the return of three establishments: JoAnn Fabric and Craft Store, Outback Steakhouse and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, not to mention Sports Authority.
“Please bring JoAnn back to Yuma. You could just do more sewing products. We have enough hobby stores. We have one fabric store. Please consider JoAnn Fabric Store,” Sharon Street said.
A few readers threw in non-retail wishes, including a roller skating rink, rock climbing gym, ninja warrior-type obstacles and classes for kids and a Foothills Bicycle Trail.
The Nemeth family are the ones who asked for a roller skating rink and rock climbing gym. “My family loves to skate,” they wrote. As for the rock climbing gym: “We would enjoy another place for wholesome and active family entertainment. It would be great if there were ninja warrior-type obstacles and classes for kids.”
The skating rink wish might also become a reality soon. A company called The Skatium Entertainment Center is making plans to open a skating rink in Yuma. More about that later ...
Frances Razmus explained her suggestion for a “Foothills Bicycle Trail that would intersect with the trail in town that runs along the canals and the Wetlands Park. The old adage about ‘build it and they will come’ holds true for bicycle trails. Many of us in the Foothills would love to have such a bike trail. There are a lot of riders in Yuma who would take advantage of this. And I think it would be easier to attract high-tech industries that employ younger workers. In addition, bicycle riding would take a lot of vehicles off the road, and would be an enhancement to good health.”
Other generic places included “another shoe store for more variety” and a shoe/boot repair shop. “I recently discovered that the shoe repair aspect of the Red Wing Boot Store across Pacific Avenue from Sam’s Club is now gone due to the retirement of the previous owner and purchase of the store. I have searched around hoping to find a place to get my sandal repaired, but to no avail. What do we do now? Yuma needs a shoe/boot repair shop soon,” Bonnie Rickabaugh said.
Although we hope all the readers’ wishes come true, Frances Razmus said it well when she asked for Costco and WinCo: “I think I have had these two stores on my wishlist for several years. I understand that the Yuma demographics are such that these two stores won’t be established in Yuma, but hopefully someday they will.”