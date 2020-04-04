Together we are facing something most of us have never seen in our lifetime. The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has us all seeking answers through this uncertainty.
While most of the answers will come from the public health experts, we at APS can remove one bit of uncertainty: if you are having difficulty paying your energy bill during this time, we will not shut off power for non-payment, and we are waiving late fees as well.
We know the pandemic will affect your personal and work life. If you need assistance with your bill, reach out. In addition to setting up a Customer Support Fund for customers behind on their bills and experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic, we have also pledged a $1 million contribution to help community nonprofit agencies with their response. We have a number of additional resources and programs listed on our website at aps.com/support. You can call us at 800-253-9405 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. We do expect call volumes could be high and will do our best to get to calls in a timely manner. We continue to monitor the situation and will provide additional information to support our customers as things evolve.
Let me also reassure you that we do not expect this situation to cause any disruption in providing you power. We are following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization to help keep our employees healthy, and we have the necessary contingency plans in place. Keeping our customers, communities and employees safe, and keeping your power on, remain our top priorities.
As a husband, father and grandfather, and president of a company with over 6,000 employees I care about deeply, I urge you all to follow the same social distancing precautions that we are. This information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Johns Hopkins University can be a helpful resource.