For four San Luis High School construction classes, instruction was particularly hands-on recently thanks to the Arizona Masonry Council.

AMC regularly provides aid and instruction to schools across Arizona as part of its workforce development and training program. During the week of Dec. 5, they came down to San Luis and provided SLHS construction students with four engaging days of masonry education.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

