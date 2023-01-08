For four San Luis High School construction classes, instruction was particularly hands-on recently thanks to the Arizona Masonry Council.
AMC regularly provides aid and instruction to schools across Arizona as part of its workforce development and training program. During the week of Dec. 5, they came down to San Luis and provided SLHS construction students with four engaging days of masonry education.
“We have really stepped forward and invested in the future workforce,” AMC Workforce Development and Training Coordinator Ryan Gray said. “We have a lot of contractors, producers, coming together, and we plan on making a difference in showing these kids masonry.”
Per the Yuma Union High School District, students in Construction 1 and Construction 2 are working toward meeting the state’s Career and Technical Education standard, 6.0, to “perform masonry work.”
AMC helped students learn to identify tools, mortar mixes, units within a masonry wall and bricks and blocks. Students also had the opportunity to work with tools for various projects, such as lining blocks and ensuring the line and wall are both straight.
“My students are vocational students that took it to the next level,” said Lawrence Casaus, SLHS construction teacher. “They were able to achieve their goals pretty fast and everyone was 100% buy-in.”
Vocation is on the brain for many students taking classes like Casaus’. Former students of his have gone on to advance their skills at Arizona Western College or begin apprenticeships and internships with companies like Fowler Malone Construction, McCarthy Construction, Cemex and others.
YUHSD reports that one of the most appealing factors for potential employers is that students in the CTE construction programs earn an OSHA-10 certificate. Some of the more experienced vocational students at YUHSD even earn their OSHA-30 certificate. According to Casaus, three SLHS students are earning their OSHA-30 this school year.
“For my students, of course, we teach them residential construction,” Casaus said. “It’s everything from the floor all the way up to the roof … We have companies ready to hire them right after school in a lot of cases.”
Training from AMC, then, provides a boost for the students’ education. Gray and his son, Primer, of AMC shared that they’ll be providing training for upwards of 4,000 CTE construction students in 2022-2023. On the week after their visit to SLHS, they visited Kofa too.
“While we are here, we teach them accountability, first,” Gray said. “You have to be accountable for your work, you have to clean up every day. Basic skills in masonry, spreading, buttering block, layout. We build some arches, some brick work. So, some fun stuff and some good stuff to learn.”
