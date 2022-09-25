Editor’s note: This is the second of a two-part series on the awards presented by the Yuma County Farm Bureau. This story focuses on the Lifetime Service honorees, Art and Peggy Allen and Kevin Rogers.
The Yuma County Farm Bureau recently recognized individuals who have promoted, served and dedicated themselves to the agriculture industry and the organization.
The award for Lifetime Service to Agriculture went to Art Allen and his late wife, Peggy. The late Kevin Rogers was honored with the Lifetime Service to Farm Bureau award. Mark Smith was named Farmer of the Year, and Jon Dinsmore received recognition as Ag Communicator of the Year.
ART AND PEGGY ALLEN
The Lifetime Service to Agriculture went to Art and Peggy Allen for their long standing service and commitment to Yuma agriculture. Peggy passed away in November at the age of 73.
David Sharp presented the award to Art. “There’s really not enough words,” Sharp said when describing the Allens. “Both Art and Peggy’s roots are steeped in agriculture, and over the years they have both contributed greatly to Arizona agriculture.”
With love for agriculture as a foundation of their childhoods, Sharp noted that the Allens continued that love for agriculture acquired early in life throughout their lives.
Art served in the military from 1965 to 1969 and then returned to Arizona State University to complete his agriculture business degree. He married Peggy in June 1970.
Peggy graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education from Arizona State University in 1970. She went on to teach junior high home economics and history in Laveen from 1974 to 1976.
After Art graduated, they moved to Coolidge, where he worked as an agriculture banker for the Production Credit Association, which became Farm Credit Services. They also raised a small number of cattle in the Coolidge area.
One year later, Farm Credit Services moved Art back to Phoenix. So they sold the herd and moved back to the Salt River Valley where he farmed his own ground in 1977.
In 1992, Art, Peggy and their family moved to Yuma. “Yuma was blessed when Art and Peggy came to Yuma,” Sharp said.
Art remained tied to the ag industry, working for Bingham Equipment, then RDO Equipment and later becoming a Farm Bureau insurance agent.
Art and Peggy “treasured being a part of the community” and quickly became involved in 4-H and other area organizations. In later years, Art and Peggy were instrumental in developing a new farm company with their son-in-law and another partner, which became Desert Premium Farms. The company flourished and now farms 2,500 acres.
Art has moved on and is currently only involved in an advisory capacity. “And we all know that Art has a lot of advice,” Sharp quipped.
Art now leases off the farm in the south Gila Valley and manages other property.
Over the years, Peggy stayed very active in her community. She was president of the Phoenix Cotton Wives and Laveen Cowbells. In Yuma, her commitment to service and leadership continued as the secretary of the Yuma County Cotton Women and chairwoman of Yuma County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee. Peggy was also an active 4-H leader for 15 years.
She was also a Yuma Regional Medical Center volunteer and served as the PEO Yuma Chapter B1 sisterhood chaplain.
“(My wife) Melissa says Peggy never missed an opportunity to share with her sisters about agriculture. She was always telling the story,” Sharp said.
Art has been a Yuma County Farm Bureau member since 1991. He served as vice president for a year and a half, beginning in 1999 and then went on to serve as president from 2000 to 2001 and again most recently in 2020 to earlier this year.
He also served on the Arizona Farm Bureau Board of Directors in corresponding years and he was accounting president. He was also instrumental in the effort to set term limits for the Arizona farm bureau, Sharp said.
“Art was a leader on several issues that impacted Yuma County. He has been a part and a crucial part of preventing local politicians from using the Yuma Crossing Heritage Area for political gain,” Sharp noted.
“Together with other Yuma County Farm Bureau leaders, he helped organize a community to protest local legislation prohibiting local governments from using the Yuma Crossing Heritage Area designation to restrict the property rights of local homeowners.”
Art has also worked closely for nearly 30 years with Sharp on PM-10 and air quality issues. (PM-10 is the Environmental Protection Agency air quality measure for particulate matter pollution. PM-10 refers to inhalable particles with diameters that are generally 10 micrometers and smaller.)
“Art and Peggy, we thank and honor you. And we honor Peggy and her memory for the service and commitment they’ve had for Arizona agriculture and for Yuma County,” Sharp said.
Art Allen accepted the Lifetime Service to Agriculture award with a few words “I just want to say thank you tonight. I want to especially thank you for recognizing Peggy. She was the one who allowed me to be as active as I have been,” he said.
KEVIN ROGERS
The bureau honored Rogers with the Lifetime Service to Farm Bureau award for his long-standing service to the bureau and ag industry. Cecil Pratt presented the award to Rogers’ wife Janel and daughters Taylor and Morgan, who drove down from Laveen to accept the award. Kevin Jr. stayed home to take care of the farm and his pregnant wife.
Pratt noted that he had known Kevin and Janel for more than 35 years. He remembered his last conversation with Rogers, before he passed away in April of a heart attack at the age of 61.
“If I had known that was my last conversation, I’d like to think I would have talked about something much more significant,” Pratt said.
Nevertheless, he noted that, in that conversation, “Kevin did what Kevin always does. No. 1, he built relationships, he built a relationship with me.”
Rogers also connected people and “never, ever quit promoting agriculture.”
Pratt also praised Rogers for his work with the Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers program. He was an active member in the Arizona Farm Bureau for more than 35 years and served as the state president for 14 years. He then worked as the executive vice president for the Arizona Cotton Growers.
“Kevin was known for always showing up, pitching in and helping where needed,” Pratt said.
He worked on the Rodeo-Chediski fires, helping to spearhead hay lifts to assist ranchers impacted by the fires.
“Kevin’s leadership and commitment impacted the Farm Bureau in ways we still see today. For example, he was instrumental in leading the Arizona Farm Bureau in the development of the Ag in the Classroom program, a program that continues to bring cultural education to classrooms throughout Arizona,” Pratt said.
Rogers was an avid participant of barbecue events. “He enjoyed the cooking and the camaraderie that came with it. We’re grateful for all Kevin did for Farm Bureau. He represented the organization and its members with respect, graciousness and humility,” Pratt said.
Janel Rogers, accompanied by daughters Taylor and Morgan, accepted the award. “It’s so hard not to have him close to touch him, to have him next to me. Those things are super hard. That’s why we’re supposed to live every day like it’s our last. Hug your husband, hug your wife, hug your kids.
“He was amazing as a husband and as a dad, and those things are the most important to me. He does have a lot of accolades, and I always told him that he ran really fast and I couldn’t catch up … But I love him so much and there’s no replacement for a dad, for a leader like that.
“We all just have to strive to do the very best we can to be the kind of leader that he was and our own version of the leader that he was right because we’re not all going to be the same.
“I don’t know how to go forward without him, but I know that I can because he taught me how to be strong too. I was not a strong wife. I didn’t even have an opinion when I first met Kevin. But I’ve got lots of opinions now. I’m really grateful to Kevin for that,” she added.