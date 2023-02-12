The Athena Award recognizes women who are strong leaders, strong mentors and lead the way for future growth in addition to empowering women and being leaders in the industry, according to Sandy Navarrete, who presented this year’s award at the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner Gala and Chance Auction held Feb. 3.
The Athena Award also celebrates women who demonstrate creativity and initiative as a professional and provides valuable service to improve the quality of life for others in the community.
Fittingly, the 2022 Athena International Award went to Gina Thompson, superintendent of Yuma Union High School District.
Navarrete, vice president and regional sales manager at National Bank of Arizona, noted that this year the chamber received a number of “excellent nominations and when the past recipients met to determine the recipient, they felt compelled to name three finalists.” The finalists were Miriam Limon, AEA Federal Credit Union; Amber Thornton, Culligan Water; and Thompson.
“All three finalists were worthy of the award, and I have heard it was a very difficult decision. In the end, however, there could be only one recipient,” she said.
Navarrete mentioned a couple of the highlights from Thompson’s nominations. One nominee wrote that she is “tireless in her pursuit to provide a future for all our youth in Yuma County. Her work is so critical to Yuma’s future and our potential to grow new leaders for our community. Her passion is endless, and I’m in awe of her.”
Another nominee stated she has been a “role model to me personally and to thousands of girls and women in our community. She embodies absolutely all the qualities of the Athena. She believes that every girl, woman, student and community member has the potential to pursue and achieve their dreams.”
Thompson was surprised at being honored with the award. “First of all, I know the other two women, and then looking at all the past Athena Award winners, it’s so humbling and I’m so honored. I truly am speechless. My husband is probably thrilled. It’s been the honor of my life to be the superintendent for our district and to serve this community, so thank you,” she told the Yuma Sun.
Although the award honors women who support other women, Thompson “hesitate(s) to differentiate between men and women because I feel like we all deserve that opportunity,” she said. “But I think women, especially young women, don’t always know their worth, they don’t know their value, and perhaps they don’t know their opportunities, and I really feel like that’s my pathway in life, to make sure that everyone has equity of choice and opportunity so that they get to choose and that they get to pick what their life is going to look like. And sometimes we just don’t know how to imagine that or dream that.
“I feel like that’s kind of my calling, to be somebody that can empower that and to help others empower others. Education is beautiful because you get to have that ripple effect, and this county in particular, in Yuma, there aren’t any limits. We can all be what we want to be. We just have to reach up and get it.”
Thompson was born in Astoria, Oregon, and raised with her younger brother on a farm in Toppenish, Washington. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in English education from Eastern Washington University in 1989.
She explained what brought her to Yuma: “My parents had semi-retired to Yuma, where my dad continued to work in the produce business. I decided to come for a visit … That was 30-plus years ago! I never left.”
She became an educator when “education found me through my high school English teacher. He made learning real and built relationships with his students that I hoped to build into my own teaching style. I still remember the first poetry lessons were around music as poetry. That made an impact on me as well.”
At the same time, Thompson loved studying English, including “the writing, the literature and, yes, the old-school sentence diagramming.”
She chose to teach high school because “teenagers are so fun and complex” and “the discussions can be so rich while students are learning to be thoughtful, organized and to write with intention.”
Not only has Thompson taught, “I have learned incredible lessons from my students over the years. They have taught me that #kidsthesedays are full of promise and a gift for the future when provided opportunities. Our teens are just steps away from becoming adults and navigating life. Being a small part of that growth is a privilege.”
Thompson also explained why she ended up in administration. “To be honest, I never envisioned the pathway of administration, but opportunities were presented to me by leaders in our district whom I admired greatly. Those relationships with mentors played a significant role in my career pathway. Because of their leadership, I wanted to be a part of that in the future, in my own way.”
She took advantage of the Northern Arizona University master’s program in Educational Leadership, one of two masters programs offered in Yuma in 1993. The NAU-Yuma program included practicing administrators as instructors, guidance by NAU leadership at the time and internship requirements for practical experience.
“I have lasting friendships from that cohort. That program and those friendships developed were also a part of what kept me in Yuma,” Thompson said.
Why is education so important to her? “My parents were so supportive of all that I did and were truly champions and cheerleaders for me. While neither attended college, it was understood that college and/or career was expected. The value of education in our home was a priority. Well, that and chores,” she recalled.
“I believe education happens in the classroom and in our lives. Growing up in an agricultural community with a dad in the produce industry in the Yakima Valley, I had the experiences every summer from junior high through college working in the fields and warehouses in the summers. I had so many great experiences with people that I met. That work taught me to value every person as they each have a unique story. It also taught me to get an education as it was hard and I watched families struggle and have to move with each season.
“But you see, that was also ‘education.’ There were expectations and opportunities for me to learn beyond the classroom. THAT is an important recognition about education. I would not have had those opportunities had my parents not presented them. Granted, at the time it didn’t feel like a grand opportunity every day. But I would not change one bit of that education either.”
Asked what career advice she wished she could share with her younger self, Thompson said: “Shut down the negative self-talk. Do not apologize for being a strong person and thinker. A few years back the book Relentless (Relentless: From Good to Great to Unstoppable) came into my pathway. One of the many favorite lessons from Tim Grover is in this quote: ‘Here’s the key: I’m not going to tell you how to change. People don’t change. I want you to trust who you already are, and get to that Zone where you can shut out all the noise, all the negativity and fear and distractions and lies, and achieve whatever you want, in whatever you do.’”
Married to Doug, Thompson feels “fortunate to have a life partner that provides me balance. I tend to get very absorbed in the work of YUHSD. I am blessed to go home every day to someone with a great sense of humor.”
She has two “amazing” daughters who experienced an education through District 1 and YUHSD leading them to their own careers. “Both are nurses and strong, independent and fun women. I even have a new son-in-law whom I adore. My two stepsons are successful in their work and independent, strong young men. I feel very fortunate to have opportunities to be with them all as adults.”
When not working, Thompson “will always choose activities outdoors,” she said. “We enjoy camping and being on the water in our kayaks. I love taking our Irish setter out on the desert and watching him run with pure joy. Living in Yuma provides endless things to do outside all year. You may have to get up earlier in the summer for a cool temperature, but it is well worth it. Sunrise in Yuma is stunning!”
She also enjoys time at 4th Avenue Gym (“shout out to Justin for all he does for our schools!”) and loves “just being home.”
She added: “I am truly fortunate for this life I have. Every day is an opportunity.”