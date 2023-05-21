Entrepreneurship and workforce development have become considerable priorities for Arizona Western College as it continues to expand its Career and Technical Education offerings.
Now, the college has announced it’s adding a “Second Pillar” to its services, officially titled the Entrepreneurial College.
According to AWC, the new arm of the college was developed to align career-connected learning with the region’s rapidly evolving employment needs. Based on input from over 20 roundtable sessions from CTE leaders, professors and staff across all 10 of the college’s campuses, the Entrepreneurial College will be considered one of the first of its kind in the nation.
Having played a large role in the program’s creation, Vice President of Workforce Development and CTE Reetika Dhawan will be serving as the Entrepreneurial College’s CEO.
“This endeavor responds to students seeking the knowledge and skills needed for in-demand jobs and career advancement but also for our region’s employers who need workers with specialized training,” she explained. “AWC is the bridge between the two.”
The Entrepreneurial College is a blend of credit- and non-credit-based course offerings. Classes won’t always be tied to the usual semester schedule either to make for a more flexible structure that accommodates learners with complex schedules.
AWC reports it’ll also continue to grow its relationships with local employers who – through innovative partnerships – will co-create a “robust and reliable pipeline of qualified workers who come to the workplace with industry-recognized knowledge, experience and necessary credentials and certifications.”
Dhawan noted that students in the Entrepreneurial College can learn how to start and run businesses as well as identify and pursue new business opportunities.
“Under this wing, the college is going to offer degree programs as well as non-degree programs and workshops designed to provide students with targeted skills and knowledge,” she said.
Programs under AWEC won’t be typical two-year deals either. In fact, students will be able to earn micro-credentials in shorter periods of time. The amount of time required to complete a pathway will vary. A fiber optics offering, for example, can be completed as early as three weeks. Another one in Google can be completed in a month.
“(Micro-credentials) are shorter, more-focused education and training programs that provide individuals with specific skills and knowledge related to a particular topic or field,” Dhawan said. “The role of the Entrepreneurial College and micro-credentials is to provide individuals with the education and training they need to succeed in the competitive world of business and entrepreneurship.
“These programs can help individuals develop the skills and knowledge they need. They can also be a valuable way for individuals to enhance their skills and knowledge in a particular area of business without committing to a full degree program. This will help individuals to finish faster and with no barriers.”
In short, the offerings inspire entrepreneurship and also fit industry needs to help students become skilled workers sooner for the jobs available now.
AWC President Dr. Daniel Corr added that the Entrepreneurial College does not detract from the college’s traditional academic pathways either.
“The Entrepreneurial College is not a diversion from our traditional strengths to exceptionally prepare students for transfer,” he stated. “Rather, it is a demonstration of AWC’s agility and responsiveness to the ever-evolving workforce training needs of our community and industry partners.”
Delivery of courses under the Entrepreneurial College is expected to begin in the fall 2023 semester.
