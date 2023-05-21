Entrepreneurship and workforce development have become considerable priorities for Arizona Western College as it continues to expand its Career and Technical Education offerings.

Now, the college has announced it’s adding a “Second Pillar” to its services, officially titled the Entrepreneurial College.

Sisko J. Stargazer can be reached at 928-539-6849 or sstargazer@yumasun.com.

