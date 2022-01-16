The business community honored law enforcement during the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce “Good Morning, Yuma” breakfast on Thursday. The organization hosted the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office as it presented awards to employee standouts.
The award for Detention Officer of the Year went to Yennifer Arcos, and the Patrol Officer of the Year award went to Senior Deputy Adrian Jaimez.
DETENTION OFFICER
YENNIFER ARCOS
Yennifer Arcos completed her yearly probationary period as a detention officer in October and already proven to be a valuable asset to the Detention Bureau.
During this time, the bureau noticed that Arcos “has the ability to achieve excellent results when confronted with major responsibilities despite limited resources,” according to YCSO.
Arcos was tasked recently as the inner transport team leader.
In addition, Arcos was recommended for training with the Special Management Unit even before completing her first year of service. She “effectively” supervises prisoners in different classifications, from low to high risk, and now First Level F, which consists of the most challenging prisoners that display aggressive behavior and mental illness and prisoners who violate rules and regulations.
“Officer Arcos can be depended upon to keep the operation running smoothly with emphasis on prisoner and officer safety,” YCSO stated. “Officer Arcos builds employee enthusiasm by always having a positive attitude, developing teamwork and being flexible. She helps develop a social working environment by having open and accessible communication with all employees.”
YCSO explained that Arcos is dedicated to “developing strong teamwork by consistently going beyond her duties in helping her fellow coworkers. She plans and initiates personal growth and career path. She takes pride in her work and always seeks ways to improve, learn and better herself.”
YCSO added that Arcos, through her exemplary job performance and continuous dedication to the Detention Center, serves as an example to seasoned and new officers.
SENIOR DEPUTY ADRIAN JAIMEZ
Senior Deputy Adrian Jaimez “comes in every day ready to work and make a difference. He is a great team member, a leader, and is quick to assist others with their case needs,” according to YCSO.
Aside from his regularly assigned duties, Jaimez trains current and new employees. Most of the training sessions involve physical fitness, defensive tactics and drug-related classes.
Jaimez is also the team leader of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team. As part of that team, he routinely responds to calls for service throughout Yuma County to resolve reported explosive ordnance devices, suspicious packages and suspicious person calls involving possible explosives.
Jaimez is also a certified drone pilot assigned to the YCSO Drone/Robot Team. When needed and available, he responds to calls in which aerial images and/or other information are needed for case investigations.
“Senior Deputy Jaimez is an absolute pleasure to work with. He is a very experienced and hardworking deputy that is dedicated to our community,” YCSO stated.