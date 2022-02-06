BBB: 5 cybersecurity practices small businesses need to follow

A recent study by the Small Business Administration showed 88% of small business owners felt their business was vulnerable to a cyberattack, stating they didn’t believe they had enough resources to protect themselves adequately.
With cybersecurity threats on the rise, Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest is offering tips for businesses to stay protected.
Trending cybersecurity concerns experts say to be aware of in 2022 include:
- Ransomware
- Security holes in cloud-based systems, like email and online platforms
- Advanced Persistent Threats (APT)
- High-profile IoT (internet of things) hacks
- Increased attacks on work-from-home computers/networks due to unpatched systems and architecture weaknesses
- Social-engineering scams
- Increased attacks on organizations supply chains
The only way a small business can prevent cybercrime is to take preventative action. Here are 5 tips to get started on a cybersecurity strategy:
1. Train all employees in cybersecurity best practices: This ensures employees understand the risks associated with accessing company data and systems, and it provides them with the knowledge and tools necessary to protect themselves from cybercrime.
2. Implement role-based access control: RBAC allows the capability to assign specific permissions to different employees based on their role in the company, controlling who has access to what data.
3. Initiate automated remote backup and data recovery: Automated remote backup and data recovery stores an extra copy of data offsite in a secure location and provides the ability to restore data in the event of a breach.
4. Multi-factor authentication: MFA, like a code texted to your mobile device or a thumbprint, makes it significantly more difficult for cybercriminals to access data and systems, providing an added layer of security if a cybercriminal gains access to passwords.
5. Secure your Wi-Fi networks: Secure your Wi-Fi networks by using a VPN to encrypt internet traffic that passes through, utilizing a firewall to block cybercriminals and a host intrusion prevention system (HIPS) to detect and block cyberattacks.
Yuma-based John Hessinger is community development director of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest. Contact him at john.hessinger@bbbcommunity.org or 928-919-7940.