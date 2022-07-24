Answering the why behind building customer relationships

Going the extra mile is all about taking the time to treat your customers authentically, with genuine concern and consideration at every step.

 GETTY IMAGES

When a customer says your business “goes the extra mile,” it means a lot. This is especially true if you’re a business owner dedicated to building important relationships. But what does it take to nurture them? To go beyond just providing good customer service?

Going the extra mile is all about taking the time to treat your customers authentically, with genuine concern and consideration at every step. This commitment sets the groundwork for not only relationships, but customer loyalty and customer lifetime value.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you