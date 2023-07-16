BBB Business Tip: 5 reasons why small businesses need a modern website to grow

For anyone running a business, having a modern website should be a top priority, especially when you consider that, according to Blue Corona, between 70-80% of people research a company online before making a purchase.
Another survey found “30% of consumers saying they won’t patronize an establishment that doesn’t have a website.” With statistics like these, there’s no excuse for not having a small business website that goes beyond being just a place for your contact information.
Customers’ first impression is a big deal when they find a business online. The design elements of a site have a lot to do with how often users drop in. You want to invite them into your “shop” to check out your products and/or services.
More importantly, your site is a stepping stone to greater success. Many business owners recognize this and have used their website to attract customers, communicate and build relationships with them, and ultimately, do business with them.
Here are five reasons why your business needs a modern website to grow.
While online presence builds trust, having an outdated website is like taking two steps forward and one step back; you’re making progress, but it’s not enough to get ahead.
A modern website instills trust in visitors, confirming that you are a credible business with legitimate opportunities to offer. The importance of an up-to-date website is supported by a Stanford study, which found that “75% of users make judgments about a company’s credibility based on its web design.” When you let your page fall behind, your visitors may judge you for it – and consequently, choose your competitors over you.
Not all websites are equal, particularly when Google’s search practices come into play. When you want potential customers to find you, you need a site that Google deems acceptable.
To be visible across as many devices as possible, you need a website that embraces a modern design. In 2016, Google introduced the change now known as Mobilegeddon – an update that changed the way search functions on mobile devices. Sites that don’t have either a separate mobile platform or responsive design now rank below those that do, leading to a severe issue of visibility for those not up to par.
Responsive design is the label given to mobile-ready websites. Users don’t want to constantly enlarge text and images to understand what they’re looking at. A responsive design adapts the website to a smaller screen, like a mobile device or tablet, to preserve the content and create a better user experience. If your model is too far behind the times to take a responsive approach, you may be costing yourself more than you realize.
There are some shocking results concerning the web presence of small businesses. According to a Digital.com survey of 1,250 business owners in the United States, “23% of small retail businesses don’t have a website.”
Any space a competitor isn’t taking advantage of is an opportunity. As a business owner, you make the choice clear when customers know the merits of your operations and the benefits you have to offer.
Having a website (or updating your website) means you have a better chance of coming out on top in head-to-head battles with your competitors.
Take the time to create a high-quality, modern web experience that instills trust and reliability while advertising your services. Looking at your competitors’ sites when planning is useful, too, and can give you insights into how others represent themselves online through their services, information and design elements.
According to a 2006 study, “you have 50 milliseconds to make a good first impression” with users, so make them count. Keep prioritizing the importance of website engagement by keeping visitors on your site through optimized load times, an enhanced visual presence, and a logical UX flow that feels seamless. From Business.com: “The longer users engage with your content, the more likely they are to invest in your brand and move down the sales funnel.”
Regular web users get used to certain features and functions when perusing websites, including locations and formats of drop-down menus, sub-pages, and contact information. When your site is behind the times, has high bounce rates, or sports a clunky layout, you’re not providing a good user experience – a consequence that can drive potential customers elsewhere.
COMPATIBILITY WITH BETTER TOOLS
Most websites don’t stand alone. To provide helpful information to your visitors, consider additions like social media plugins, media players, widgets for popular sites (like OpenTable), forums, and even e-commerce platforms (like Shopify).
When you commit to an outdated website, you’re essentially shutting the door on better tools and functions your users will appreciate. An old website may not be compatible with newer add-ons or opportunities or may offer a compromised experience. When you want to make the most of what your website can do, you need to stay up to date.
Your website strategy doesn’t need to be overwhelming. A simple first step is to ask yourself what your favorite website is. Then, visit that site and really look at what it is that keeps you coming back. Is it informative? Can you find what you’re looking for? Does it feel effortless to use? These are just some of the benefits a modern site design can offer.
Some businesses may do quite well by word of mouth; however, staying analog isn’t always a good thing. A website is a must-have (and, for some businesses, a must-update) at this moment in time.
What’s more important now, more than ever, is to build a slick, responsive, user-friendly and welcoming website for anyone seeking your services online.
BBB Great West + Pacific contributed to this article.
Yuma-based John Hessinger is community development director of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest. Contact him at john.hessinger@bbbcommunity.org or 928-919-7940.