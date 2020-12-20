BBB Business Tip: Giving your website purpose during COVID-19

In our ever-evolving digital age, websites have never been more important. COVID-19 has shifted how consumers browse and shop. It has also shifted how consumers connect.
Creating effective websites and digital marketing strategies is important to your #YumaBBB. These topics have been embraced with multiple Better Business Bureau Success In 60 Seminars in 2019, and the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce recently highlighted the topic for their December Chamber Breakfast. With so much talent right here in Yuma, we’re proud to feature local speakers at these events.
As you look to connect with experts, remember to look local for your website and digital solutions. Always search bbb.org to find a trustworthy business, and read on for additional tips to get your website optimized for 2021 and beyond.
In the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, websites are essential to keeping businesses alive. Make sure your website is working as hard as you are and that you’re using it to maximize your company’s potential. Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest is sharing these quick tips to help get you ready to roll in 2021. Read the complete article here: https://tinyurl.com/yc5h33wg.
COMMUNICATE
Transparency is important to conducting good business. Communicate any changes in policy on your website or add a blog to make announcements. Keep in mind that a useful website is a visited website, and views tend to lead to more sales. Let people know if your hours have changed, or whether visits and purchases are by appointment, pickup or curbside only. Address people’s concerns directly and make information easy to find.
SELL
An empty website is like a store with no inventory. For businesses that sell physical goods, a website that allows for e-commerce is necessary. There are many options available, including using web builders, like WIX or Squarespace. If you’re not selling physical items, your website may not require e-commerce tools, but it will still need to be maintained and contain information regarding your business.
Don’t forget to show off your Better Business Bureau Accreditation. Placing a BBB dynamic seal on your website shows consumers you can be trusted.
PROMOTE
Your website can be full of the best products or finest professionals, but if people can’t find you, none of that matters. Search Engine Optimization (SEO) helps improve your position in internet searches and regularly updating your website and/or blog can also help boost your search ranking. Consider spending ad dollars to promote your site, through Google Ads, Facebook Ads, or other online ad services.
Remember, your website is a reflection of your company, and you should put genuine time and effort into it to ensure you are getting the most of your impressions.
For more tips on running your small business during the pandemic and beyond, see the BBB Small Business Resources at https://www.bbb.org/smallbusiness. Learn how to become a BBB Accredited Business at https://www.bbb.org/get-accredited.
(BBB of New Mexico and Southwest Colorado contributed to this article.)
Yuma-based John Hessinger is community development director of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest. He can be contacted at john.hessinger@bbbcommunity.org or 928-919-7940.