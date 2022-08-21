BBB Business Tip: How to make wellness a key part of your office culture

According to guidance on mental health from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “the workplace is an optimal setting to create a culture of health.”

 GETTY IMAGES

National Wellness Month is officially underway in August, and its arrival offers an opportunity to place a more concentrated emphasis on self-care, stress management and healthy routines, including practices that support mental health.

Most individuals spend a majority of their time working, so workplaces can play an important role in helping prioritize mental health at a critical time for many employees.

