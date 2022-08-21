BBB Business Tip: How to make wellness a key part of your office culture

National Wellness Month is officially underway in August, and its arrival offers an opportunity to place a more concentrated emphasis on self-care, stress management and healthy routines, including practices that support mental health.
Most individuals spend a majority of their time working, so workplaces can play an important role in helping prioritize mental health at a critical time for many employees. According to the CDC’s guidance on mental health in the workplace, “the workplace is an optimal setting to create a culture of health.”
The Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest shares the following tips to help employers successfully instill a positive mental health culture for their team.
Harvard Business Review emphasizes that “a culture of connection is key.” Even making a habit of asking “How are you?” can go a long way, as it gives co-workers the opportunity to open up.
Equipping office leaders with this knowledge and training can help them navigate sensitive conversations. Building trust takes time, but meaningful, authentic relationships are built when leaders can spot the need for a mental health day.
PROMOTE WORK/LIFE BALANCE
The Happiness Index, a platform dedicated to happiness and engagement in the workplace, outlines how maintaining a healthy work-life balance can enrich health and relationships, improve productivity and performance, and minimize burnout.
ENCOURAGE SELF-CARE ACTIVITIES
Encourage more self-care by offering guided meditation or yoga sessions, walking meetings, regular pauses in the workday, team outings, and anything else that encourages people to take the time to nurture their well-being.
Remember that employees may not always be aware of the mental health benefits available to them. And even if they are, many individuals often need encouragement to take that first step. So, send proactive reminders of the services you offer that can help support their mental wellness.
Yuma-based John Hessinger is community development director of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest. Contact him at john.hessinger@bbbcommunity.org or 928-919-7940.