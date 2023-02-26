BBB: Small businesses can create additional revenue streams

Many business owners are looking hard at their revenue sources and finding ways to improve their bottom line and their business’ overall sustainability.

GETTY IMAGES

Multiple revenue streams are crucial for any small business’s long-term success. In the current economic environment, many business owners are looking hard at their revenue sources and finding ways to improve their bottom line and their business’ overall sustainability.

Introducing new revenue streams means you don’t have to depend on a single source of income. If the global pandemic taught business owners anything, it was how quickly circumstances could change.

