BBB Business Tip: Support a good cause and grow your business with cause marketing

Cause marketing is a smart way to support a mission that’s important to you – and your customers – while having a positive impact on your company’s stability, income and future growth. It involves choosing a cause that aligns with your company and engages your customers in a meaningful way.
If you’re thinking about diving into cause marketing, Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest recommends the following tips:
- Know your customer base. Get specific about who your customers are and what social issues matter to them. Social Media Week reminds business owners, “Not every cause will be as meaningful to every consumer, so you will want to choose a cause that is both in line with your business identity and the values of your customer base.”
- Choose a cause that aligns with your business. “Often, cause marketing campaigns are more successful if their partnerships immediately ‘make sense’ to consumers,” says marketing-schools.org.
- Get to know the laws and make a contract. Draw up a contract that outlines each party’s responsibilities in the cause marketing agreement.
- Raise money and awareness. Brandwatch.com reports that 64% of consumers surveyed about cause marketing say contributing money alone isn’t enough. Customers want to support brands that do social good as part of their business.
- Tell a powerful story. Storytelling is an effective attention grabber so find a way to tell the story behind your business and the cause you support.
- Take advantage of press coverage.
- Local and national press is a cost-free way to gain exposure as you promote the cause you are backing. Invite the media to any marketing events you host or simply reach out with your story.
- Get your customers talking on social media. Organic marketing on social media is a key element of a good cause marketing campaign. People like to share information about what matters to them and they get excited when they can help.
- Understand applicable tax laws. Know the tax laws that could affect your partnership with and donations to a charitable cause.
To read the full article, go to bbb.org.
Yuma-based John Hessinger is community development director of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest. He can be contacted at john.hessinger@bbbcommunity.org or 928-919-7940.