BBB Business Tip: Why responding to your customer reviews matters

A key differentiator in giving your business a competitive edge is making sure you respond to customer reviews, both negative and positive.

Businesses can boost sales and keep a good rapport with their customers by encouraging and responding to online reviews. According to a survey performed by BrightLocal, 93% of consumers say that online reviews influence their purchasing decisions.

A key differentiator in giving your business a competitive edge is making sure you respond to customer reviews, both negative and positive. Some businesses don’t respond to reviews at all, so by making an effort to reply, you’re already providing your business with an advantage.

