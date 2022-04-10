BBB honors Diversity Month with workplace tips, special events

At Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest, we’re a partner that proactively supports an ethical community while serving diverse business owners and entrepreneurs in every step of their journey.
To honor diversity in the marketplace, BBB continues to take action to ensure all businesses have equal access to the tools needed to help them and their employees thrive.
At BBB, we are always celebrating the diversity that surrounds us, and in special observance of Celebrate Diversity Month, we are sharing our continued improvements and workplace tips.
Internally, BBB’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee strives to acknowledge the team’s diverse strengths, accomplishments and training to help provide respectful and educated support to all the communities we serve.
According to the Society for Human Resource Management, there are best practices to consider when creating an inclusive workplace and building a culture where everyone feels valued and heard.
Some tips include educating your leaders to become aware of unconscious bias and recognizing the importance of modeling inclusive behavior. Be sure to celebrate employee differences by inviting them to share those characteristics with their team.
Forming an inclusion council and truly listening to employees is crucial, followed by measuring and evaluating goals to maintain forward momentum. Workplace training is available from organizations like the Employers Council.
On June 2, BBB is proud to host the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit, in partnership with GoDaddy. Save the date for the hybrid virtual/in-person event which will feature leading experts, panel discussions and keynote speakers, along with networking opportunities to advance your business and community inclusion efforts.
Yuma-based John Hessinger is community development director of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest. Contact him at john.hessinger@bbbcommunity.org or 928-919-7940.