BBB: Keep your packages safe from thieves

The rise of online marketplaces and expedited delivery services is convenient for many consumers. Unfortunately, purchasing and having the item delivered to the proper address does not guarantee you will receive it.
According to market research firm C+R Research, approximately 23% of consumers experienced package theft in 2021. Package thieves, also known as “porch pirates,” often take advantage of an opportunity and may frequent a neighborhood multiple times before moving on to another.
Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest offers the following tips to help prevent package thieves:
• Check with neighbors. Before filing a report or contacting the sender, check with your neighbors to see if your package was delivered to the wrong address.
• Don’t leave unattended packages. If you are expecting a package, attempt to schedule its delivery when you know you will be home. Ask your neighbors if they would mind holding on to packages delivered if you plan to be gone for an extended time during the holidays.
• Ship to store. If purchasing an item from a retailer that has a physical location, consider shipping it there. Retailers will require proof of purchase or identification before releasing packages they have received.
• Use a security camera. Installing a home security system with cameras or a camera-enabled doorbell can deter package theft. If a package is stolen from your porch, the video evidence will help law enforcement track down the thieves.
• Require a signature. Delivery companies include the option to require a signature before leaving a package, letting you take physical possession of the item as soon as it is delivered. Be sure to check with the delivery company on their policy for packages that are not signed for; they may return it to the sender after a certain number of attempts.
• Consider a package receiving service. Some major retailers and independent businesses offer secure package receiving locations away from your home that you can access with a key or code.
If your package has been stolen, file a report with your local police department and the delivery company. Depending on which delivery service you use, they may offer insurance or other policies to reimburse you for your losses.
For more resources and tips on how to avoid scams this holiday season, visit BBB.org/Holiday. Report scams to www.bbb.org/scamtracker/.
Yuma-based John Hessinger is community development director of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest. Contact him at john.hessinger@bbbcommunity.org or 928-919-7940.