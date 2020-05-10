Life has taken a drastic turn in the wake of the current crisis, forcing small businesses to shift nearly every aspect of their daily functions. Behind each small business is a family, giving it their all, but still caught amidst compounding negative impact. Start-ups, hometown offerings, and Main Street shops comprise a significant economic footprint, so now is the time to extend a helping hand. Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest is proud to launch the BBB Main St. Matters Grant Program, designed to provide essential funding during this unprecedented time.
“Main Street businesses are the lifeblood of our economy,” says Matthew Fehling, president and CEO of BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest. “Their strong threads weave through the nation, tying communities together, and without them, everyone suffers. These businesses have supported BBB services for over 100 years, so being able to give back in a time of crucial need is an honor.”
BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest has taken an innovative approach to guide small and start-up ventures and their forward-thinking strategies focus on building ethical businesses from the ground up. Crucial funds provided by the BBB Main St. Matters Grant Program will ensure these businesses have a fighting chance. BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest is asking businesses to share their stories, and how the funding will assist in sustaining their mission.
Grant program details
Open to small business, with priority given to those with 5 to 20 employees.
$500 or $1000 grant amounts will be awarded.
The grant is open to qualified small businesses that are in good standing with BBB and uphold BBB Standards for Trust. We will consider a company’s history of community involvement, including but not limited to, BBB accreditation.
Businesses must operate in the BBB of the Pacific Southwest service area, including Yuma County.
Applicants must not have previously received relief or emergency funding, loan, award or grant resulting from the COVID-19 health and economic crisis.
Read more for additional: https://www.bbb.org/pacific-southwest/main-st.-matters-landing-page/.
The BBB Main St. Matters Grant Program is launching in partnership with Desert Financial Credit Union, who has contributed a generous, matching donation to the fund. In order to keep this momentum going, BBB of the Pacific Southwest is seeking additional donations to continue with the expected demand of the program. Reach out to get involved and support the BBB Main St. Matters Grant Program.
More than money: Wrap around benefits
The BBB Main St. Matters Grant Program is more than funding; it is a hand up to the most deserving businesses. Grant recipients will also receive a variety of educational resources, mentorship from industry leaders and other in-kind offerings to ensure continued stability and an open path towards success and progress. BBB of the Pacific Southwest daily webinars and a frequently updated resource page are available immediately to supply the latest information to help businesses navigate through the COVID-19 crisis.
Yuma-based Janet Torricellas is the regional director of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest. She can be contacted at janet.torricellas@arizonabbb.org or 928-929-7940.