BBB Scam Alert: How to avoid Social Security scams

If you or a loved one receive Social Security benefits, stay alert to the signs of a scam. Scammers contact you or them by phone, text or email.

 GETTY IMAGES

Each year, the Social Security Administration approves a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for recipients of Social Security benefits and Supplementary Security Income. Due to inflation, payments can increase by 8.7% this year. It’s a significant increase – the highest COLA approved in more than 40 years – and scammers are taking advantage.

HOW THE SCAM WORKS

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you