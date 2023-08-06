BBB Scam Alert: Protect yourself and your business from ‘check washing’

‘Check washing ’ involves stealing checks from mailboxes and then altering them. Businesses and customers can take measures to protect themselves.

 GETTY IMAGES

Check use may be declining, but check fraud is still a serious problem. Watch out for this scam, dubbed “check washing,” which involves stealing checks from mailboxes and then altering them.

Fortunately, you can do a few things to protect yourself and your business.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you