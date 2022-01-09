BBB: Small business trends to watch out for in 2022

In 2021, the number of small businesses in the United States reached 32.5 million, making up approximately 99.9% of all U.S. businesses. With these growing numbers, small businesses are poised to create more jobs, generate more economic activity, and add more value to the economy.
Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB) provides the following tips to ensure small businesses are well-positioned to thrive in the marketplace in the new year:
• E-commerce will continue to thrive, so if you aren’t online yet, now is the time. Embracing a digital forward world by investing in the right technologies will give you a competitive edge.
• Cashless/contactless payments options are a necessity, as 59% of consumers state that they prefer contactless payment methods over cash, pin- or chip-enabled cards, and magnetic strip cards.
• Artificial Intelligence (AI) for businesses and consumers, like AI-powered chatbots, and automated image and voice recognition are rapidly becoming critical tools.
• Prioritizing engagement, customer service and transparency is a must. Eighty-six of Americans state that transparency from businesses is critical, so solidify a comprehensive strategy and code of ethics to connect with your customers, partners and employees.
• Understanding how emotions influence purchasing decisions, behaviors and interactions will help you serve customers more effectively.
Continuing to invest in ways to retain employees, like adding mentorship programs while keeping flexibility and remote work environments an option, will likely establish a stronger workforce.
Yuma-based John Hessinger is community development director of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest. Contact him at john.hessinger@bbbcommunity.org or 928-919-7940.