BBB Tip: Broadband benefit available for eligible households

Need help paying for the internet? The Federal Communications Commission announced that the Emergency Broadband Benefit is available as of May 12.
This temporary program allows families struggling to afford internet access during the COVID-19 pandemic to help stay connected with other family members, friends, school, and access necessary online services. Eligible households will be able to enroll in the program to receive a monthly discount off the cost of broadband service from an approved provider.
Eligibility requirements include:
Income below the Federal Poverty Guidelines
Approval to receive benefits under free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school lunch breakfast programs
Be a recipient of a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year
Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough
The FCC has more information about broadband providers participating in the program, eligibility requirements for the program and how to apply for benefits on its website.
BBB recommends the following when selecting an Internet Service Provider (ISP):
Decide what kind of internet service you want. Compare the internet speed vs the cost on several providers for an idea of what you should spend.
Do you want unlimited internet, or do you want to have data caps and overage fees? Read the fine print.
Do you want to bundle in cable television and/or a home phone with your service? Compare costs of bundling vs ordering those items separately.
Check the coverage area of the ISP. The one on the TV commercial that sounds like a good deal, may not be available in your area.
Read the fine print. Are there charges for installation or activation? What is the cancellation policy?
Read the reviews on BBB.org and other sites. How reliable is the Wi-Fi service? Are customers satisfied? Is the company responsive to complaints? Is the company BBB accredited?
Yuma-based John Hessinger is community development director of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest. He can be contacted at john.hessinger@bbbcommunity.org or 928-919-7940.