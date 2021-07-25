BBB Tip: Buying a pool online? Don't fall for scams

Summer is here, and after months of social distancing, many Americans are ready to travel.
However, others may not be ready to travel or are just not keen on the reports of crowded travel destinations. Rather than packing up the car or catching a flight to their preferred beach, some consumers are planning for another summer spent in the backyard.
Scammers are ready to capitalize on a spike in consumer interest in above-ground swimming pools.
While some consumers have invested in a new RV or other camping gear, others are opting for a swimming pool they can enjoy all summer long. Demand for home swimming pools rose considerably during the COVID-19 pandemic, causing retailers to struggle to keep above-ground pools in stock.
Above-ground pools are typically more affordable than in-ground pools, last long enough for families to enjoy them for many years to come, and are relatively easy to install. It also makes for an easier opportunity for potential scammers to take advantage of the situation by creating suspicious websites.
If you’re in the market for an above ground pool, BBB recommends:
Beware of prices that seem too good to be true. People are often lured in with prices they don’t want to pass up, but end up paying for a pool that never arrives. Or, the pool that is delivered might be different from what was expected.
Confirm the company’s physical address. Fake addresses or no address is used on the website. If it is not possible to confirm the company’s physical address, it could be a scam.
Pay with a credit card or another secure payment method. It’s possible that you could follow all the tips and still fall victim to a scam. Using a secure method of payment such as a credit card provides more protection and a greater chance of successfully disputing the charges.
Check with BBB. Find trustworthy companies and pool installers at BBB.org.
Find a pool contractor near you here: https://www.bbb.org/near-me/pool-contractors.
If you encounter a scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker at BBB.org/scamtracker, and learn more about common scams at BBB.org/scamtips.
BBB of Greater Maryland contributed this article.
Yuma-based John Hessinger is community development director of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest. He can be contacted at john.hessinger@bbbcommunity.org or 928-919-7940.