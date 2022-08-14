BBB Tip: Calculate the cost of owning a pet

Dog owners can expect to spend about $15,000 over the lifetime of their pet, according to the American Kennel Club.

 GETTY IMAGES

Owning a pet can bring your family much joy, but taking care of a dog, cat or other animal comes with significant costs too. Unfortunately, this year, many pet owners have found themselves in a heartbreaking situation, forced to give up their pets for financial reasons.

If you are thinking about taking home an adorable furry friend, it’s wise to check your budget first. According to the American Kennel Club, dog owners can expect to spend about $15,000 over the lifetime of their pet. Here are the costs you should consider before getting a new dog, cat, bird, or other pet.

